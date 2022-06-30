Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magna International were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

