General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $219.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.