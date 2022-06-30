Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.81 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

