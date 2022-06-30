IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.32% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of CSD stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

