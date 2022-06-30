ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.27% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA UBT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.