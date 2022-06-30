IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.50 Million in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.83% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

XTL opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $103.94.

