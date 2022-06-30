IMC Chicago LLC Sells 92,451 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,451 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.99% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BOIL stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

