IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.86% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter.

KCE stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

