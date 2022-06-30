IMC Chicago LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $92.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.

