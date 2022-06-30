36,714 Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.57% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

CZA stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

