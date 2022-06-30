SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,565 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.