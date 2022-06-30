IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 4.97% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 110,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.