IMC Chicago LLC Buys 11,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

