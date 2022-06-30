Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.14 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

