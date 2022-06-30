Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.15 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

