Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

