Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $30,000 in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 332,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

GYLD opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

