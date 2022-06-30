150 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.