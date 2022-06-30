Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,837,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

