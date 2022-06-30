Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

