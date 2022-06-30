Highland Capital Management LLC Has $18.29 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.20 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

