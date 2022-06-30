Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $209.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

