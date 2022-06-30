Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,273,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $32.91 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

