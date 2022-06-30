Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.