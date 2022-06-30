DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

NYSE DD opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

