Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $153,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
