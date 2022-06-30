Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

