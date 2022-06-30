Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

