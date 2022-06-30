Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

Welltower stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

