Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,621 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 960,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of SU opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

