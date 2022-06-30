Denali Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

