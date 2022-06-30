Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

