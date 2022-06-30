Denali Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $938.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

