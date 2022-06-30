Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($101.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €110.00 ($117.02) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($102.13) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

