Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.0 days.

HZNOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

