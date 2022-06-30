SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 31st total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.18. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

