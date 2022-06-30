Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 130.8% in June

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NDP stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
