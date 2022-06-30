BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.