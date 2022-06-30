BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 145,193 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.