Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Grows By 128.8%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

