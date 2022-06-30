Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.45) to €6.60 ($7.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.30) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.80 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($7.04) to €7.55 ($8.03) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

