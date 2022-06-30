Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 128.4% in June

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrovial from €33.61 ($35.76) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.