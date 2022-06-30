Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 127.3% in June

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.
