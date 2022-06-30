Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Get KAO alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.