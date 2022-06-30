China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 126.6% in June

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.1 days.
Shares of China Gold International Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.