China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 126.6% in June

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.1 days.

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

