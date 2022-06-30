Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 126.2% in June

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

