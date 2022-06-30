Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 280,496 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000.

FSSI stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

