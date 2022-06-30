Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,787 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

