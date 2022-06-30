Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

NYSE:AXP opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

