Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 779.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

