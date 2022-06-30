Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

